DO YOU HAVE a stack of unread books sitting at home? In today’s increasingly-online world, it can be hard to find the time to cosy up with a book (no matter how many times you say you will).

Writing for The Journal, Caitriona Hughes of MS Ireland says that while teaching children to read is the best gift you can give them, the importance of reading extends well beyond childhood.

She adds that “even as adults, reading is a powerful way to keep learning and growing personally throughout our lives”.

So today we want to know: Do you find time to read books?