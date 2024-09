THE KIDS ARE back to school, and with it comes a timely reminder of the importance of reading in our lives.

Reading isn’t just a way to pass the time, it is a vital tool for cognitive development, creativity and emotional well-being. Recent research highlights the significant impact that reading can have, particularly on young minds, emphasising the need to cultivate a love for reading from an early age.

Recent studies conducted by Cambridge University and Dublin City University have highlighted the cognitive and developmental benefits of reading, especially for young participants. Reading is a fundamental activity that enriches the mind and nurtures imagination and creativity.

The Cambridge study found that “early initiated childhood reading for pleasure has associations with better cognitive performance, mental well-being and brain structure in young adolescence.” This suggests that the benefits of reading extend beyond mere enjoyment; they play a crucial role in shaping a child’s brain and enhancing their cognitive abilities.

The DCU study further emphasises this point, revealing that “children who are read to or read when they are three years old will see better success when reading at age nine.” It also found an “increased likelihood of reading for pleasure at ages seven and eight” if there was early shared reading in the child’s life. These findings highlight the importance of establishing reading habits early, as they create a foundation for lifelong learning and literacy.

The broader impact of reading

The benefits of reading are not limited to academic success; they also include emotional and social development. A survey conducted this year on behalf of MS Ireland showcased these advantages, revealing that parents reported significant improvements in their children’s creativity and imagination, with 75% noting these enhancements.

68% of parents observed improved concentration and focus, while 83% noticed substantial growth in vocabulary and language skills among their children. These findings highlight the importance of reading as a tool for cognitive development and its crucial role in long-term growth.

Reading as a tool for lifelong learning

The importance of reading extends well beyond childhood. Even as adults, reading is a powerful way to keep learning and growing personally throughout our lives. Whether you’re interested in fiction or non-fiction, reading opens you up to fresh ideas, different viewpoints, and new experiences, keeping you learning and growing all the time.

Studies also suggest that individuals who engage in regular reading activities are less likely to experience cognitive decline as they age. Reading stimulates neural pathways and fosters connectivity within the brain, enhancing cognitive abilities such as memory, attention and problem-solving skills.

The role of parents and educators

Encouraging children and young adults to explore the world of books is essential, especially as we transition into the new school year. Parents and caregivers play a crucial role in cultivating a reading-friendly environment. Reading to children from an early age, providing access to age-appropriate books and serving as positive reading role models can significantly influence a child’s attitude toward reading.

Educational institutions also have a vital part to play in promoting reading. School librarians and teachers can recommend engaging books and create opportunities for reading in the classroom.

Initiatives like the MS Readathon, which begins on 1 November, provide an opportunity for young readers to engage with literature while also supporting a meaningful cause. Participants can set personal reading goals and seek sponsorship for their achievements, helping to raise vital funds for essential services provided by MS Ireland. However, the Readathon is not just about raising funds; it is about instilling a lifelong love of reading and a sense of social responsibility in young people.

As children immerse themselves in books, they often inspire their siblings, parents, and friends to pick up a book as well. The Readathon runs for six weeks, allowing ample time for participants to tackle their reading lists. Whether joining as part of a school, club, team, or individually, readers are encouraged to set their own targets, ensuring that the challenge is both achievable and enjoyable.

In a fast-paced and digitally-driven world, the value of reading in cognitive development cannot be overstated. From childhood literacy to lifelong learning, reading enriches lives in many ways. By stimulating the mind, fostering empathy and cultivating critical thinking skills.

So, whether you have a child at home participating in the MS Readathon for the first time or you remember the joy of reading from your own childhood. You can register your interest for the event now at www.msreadathon.ie.

Caitriona Hughes is MS Ireland Fundraising Manager.