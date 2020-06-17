22 dogs seized by gardaí during searches at three addresses in Co Cork

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED a number of dogs during a search operation at locations in Gurranabraher and Knocknaheeny, Co Cork today.
The searches were conducted by the Cork City Crime Unit with assistance from the District Detective Unit at three addresses.
A total of 22 dogs were seized, some of which were seized for animal welfare concerns.
All of the dogs are currently in the care of the Cork Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CSPCA) and the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA).
Investigations are ongoing.
An Garda Síochána have issued the follow advice in relation to animal safety:
- Pets should be microchipped so they can be easily identified if found.
- Place contact details on the animal’s collar.
- Additional crime prevention measures should be considered in the home (such as CCTV) where a high-value breed of animal is housed.
- In the instance where a lost animal is found, ensure the rightful owner is contacted before returning them.
