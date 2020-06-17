22 dogs seized by gardaí during searches at three addresses in Co Cork

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED a number of dogs during a search operation at locations in Gurranabraher and Knocknaheeny, Co Cork today.

Gardaí in Cork seized 22 dogs during a search operation conducted at locations in Gurranabraher and Knocknaheeny today. Some of the dogs were seized for animal welfare concerns. All of the dogs are now in the care of the CSPCA and the ISPCA. pic.twitter.com/GqyYRSIwPd — Garda Info (@gardainfo) June 17, 2020 Source: Garda Info /Twitter

The searches were conducted by the Cork City Crime Unit with assistance from the District Detective Unit at three addresses.

A total of 22 dogs were seized, some of which were seized for animal welfare concerns.

All of the dogs are currently in the care of the Cork Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CSPCA) and the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA).

Investigations are ongoing.

An Garda Síochána have issued the follow advice in relation to animal safety: