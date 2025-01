PRESENTER DOIREANN GARRIHY is to return to RTÉ’s 2FM with a brand new Drivetime show in February, the station has announced, following the so-called exodus of presenters from the station last summer.

In May, Garrihy announced that she would be leaving her breakfast show after five years at the station, citing wanting to focus on her podcasting work.

She had presented the show with Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan.

Shortly afterwards, presenting duo The Two Johnnies announced their departure from 2FM, followed by veteran presenter Jennifer Zamperelli.

Donncha O’Callaghan also left the station later that summer.

The flurry of departures had prompted speculation surrounding the station at the time, despite insistences that it was an “exciting time” for 2FM.

Now, Garrihy will present a new Drivetime show on the station, which promises to offer “the hottest tracks, entertainment updates, and feel-good vibes to power the evening commute.”

Her former co-host Carl Mullan will host a new breakfast show with model Roz Purcell and Aisling Bonner.

Mid-morning will continue with Laura Fox daily from 9am, 2FM said, while Tracy Clifford will remain at her midday show.

Carl Mullan, Aisling Bonner and Roz Purcell will take the helm at breakfast. Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

Head of RTÉ 2FM, Dan Healy, said that the station was proud to to announce the “transformation” of its programming schedule across daytime and weekends.

“I’m really excited to launch our daytime schedule with new and familiar voices on 2FM as we welcome back Doireann to present our new Drivetime show and look forward to Carl, Roz, and Aisling as our new breakfast hosts,” he said.

The new daytime and weekend schedules will launch in February.