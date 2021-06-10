Dominic Cummings to launch paid newsletter to reveal No 10 secrets

DOMINIC CUMMINGS IS planning to charge newsletter subscribers to hear about his time inside Downing Street.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former top aide has launched a profile on Substack, a newsletter platform that allows people to sign up for newsletter mailing lists on topics they find interesting.

In a post on the site Mr Cummings said he would be giving out information on the coronavirus pandemic for free, as well as some details of his time at Downing Street.

But revelations about “more recondite stuff on the media, Westminster, ‘inside No10’, how did we get Brexit done in 2019, the 2019 election etc” will be available only to those who pay £10-a-month for a subscription.

Subscribers will also be able to access “extra features” such as question and answer sessions.

“Subscribers will find out first about new projects that I make public,” the post said. “Only subscribers can comment.”

He said he also intended to use the platform to campaign for answers over the Covid pandemic and the Government’s handling of it.

And he confirmed the launch of the platform on his Twitter account urging campaigners pushing for an immediate Covid inquiry to get in touch as he would “help campaign for free”.

Mr Cummings said one of the situations he may be able to help in is “if you want to win an election” or “you want to predict something but don’t know how”.

Users can get some access without charge, but then can pay £100-a-year, £10-a-month, or £200-a-year to become a “founding member”.

It comes after Mr Cummings has taken aim at Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock, and the Government in general since he left Downing Street after a behind-the-scenes power struggle in November last year.

Mr Cummings had accused the Health Secretary of lying, failing on care homes and “criminal, disgraceful behaviour” on testing.

But the Health and Social Care Committee and Science and Technology Committee said Mr Cummings’ claims would remain unproven because he has failed to provide supporting evidence.

Mr Hancock said he has “no idea” why he was targeted by the former aide but was aware he wanted him sacked, suggesting the aide briefed his desires to newspapers.

“I think the best thing to say about this, and this will be corroborated by lots of people in Government, the best thing to say, is that Government has operated better in the past six months,” the minister said.