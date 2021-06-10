#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Thursday 10 June 2021
Advertisement

Dominic Cummings to launch paid newsletter to reveal No 10 secrets

Boris Johnson’s former top aide has launched a profile on newsletter platform Substack.

By Press Association Thursday 10 Jun 2021, 7:56 PM
1 hour ago 4,764 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5463475
Image: Shutterstock/pcruciatti
Image: Shutterstock/pcruciatti

DOMINIC CUMMINGS IS planning to charge newsletter subscribers to hear about his time inside Downing Street.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former top aide has launched a profile on Substack, a newsletter platform that allows people to sign up for newsletter mailing lists on topics they find interesting.

In a post on the site Mr Cummings said he would be giving out information on the coronavirus pandemic for free, as well as some details of his time at Downing Street.

But revelations about “more recondite stuff on the media, Westminster, ‘inside No10’, how did we get Brexit done in 2019, the 2019 election etc” will be available only to those who pay £10-a-month for a subscription.

Subscribers will also be able to access “extra features” such as question and answer sessions.

“Subscribers will find out first about new projects that I make public,” the post said. “Only subscribers can comment.”

He said he also intended to use the platform to campaign for answers over the Covid pandemic and the Government’s handling of it.

And he confirmed the launch of the platform on his Twitter account urging campaigners pushing for an immediate Covid inquiry to get in touch as he would “help campaign for free”.

Mr Cummings said one of the situations he may be able to help in is “if you want to win an election” or “you want to predict something but don’t know how”.

Users can get some access without charge, but then can pay £100-a-year, £10-a-month, or £200-a-year to become a “founding member”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It comes after Mr Cummings has taken aim at Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock, and the Government in general since he left Downing Street after a behind-the-scenes power struggle in November last year.

Mr Cummings had accused the Health Secretary of lying, failing on care homes and “criminal, disgraceful behaviour” on testing.

But the Health and Social Care Committee and Science and Technology Committee said Mr Cummings’ claims would remain unproven because he has failed to provide supporting evidence.

Mr Hancock said he has “no idea” why he was targeted by the former aide but was aware he wanted him sacked, suggesting the aide briefed his desires to newspapers.

“I think the best thing to say about this, and this will be corroborated by lots of people in Government, the best thing to say, is that Government has operated better in the past six months,” the minister said.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie