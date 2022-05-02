#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Monday 2 May 2022
Advertisement

Donald Trump floated idea of shooting protesters in legs, ex-defence secretary says

“Can’t you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs or something?” Trump is quoted as saying.

By AFP Monday 2 May 2022, 4:13 PM
25 minutes ago 3,046 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5753453
Former US President Donald Trump
Image: PA Images
Former US President Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump
Image: PA Images

DONALD TRUMP VENTED fury at protesters outside the White House in 2020, saying “Can’t you just shoot them?” according to then-defence secretary Mark Esper in book excerpts released today.

Esper wrote that he sat in the Oval Office with “the president red-faced and complaining loudly about the protests under way in Washington” over the police killing of a Black man.

“Can’t you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs or something?” Trump is quoted as saying in a preview of Esper’s memoir seen by the Axios news website.

The protests, which were marked by violence as protesters clashed with security forces, were part of a nationwide wave of demonstrations in the wake of the May 2020 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

Esper’s account appeared to confirm previous reports of Trump arguing that the military should intervene to quell the spiralling civil unrest.

An earlier book by journalist Michael Bender quoted sources saying the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, argued with Trump against using the military as the president demanded a stronger response.

Bender had quoted Trump as saying “shoot them in the leg — or maybe the foot… but be hard on them!”

US Park Police and National Guard troops deployed tear gas and flash bangs to clear protesters outside the White House.

Esper publicly stated at the time that he opposed invoking the Insurrection Act, a rarely-used 200-year-old law which permits troops to be actively deployed within the United States.

His stance reportedly enraged Trump, and he was sacked in November 2020.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Axios said Esper’s book, which will be released on May 10, had been vetted by the Pentagon and reviewed by generals and cabinet members.

It quotes Esper describing a “surreal” atmosphere in Trump’s inner circle, with the idea of troops opening fire on Americans “weighing heavily in the air”.

“I had to figure out a way to walk Trump back without creating the mess I was trying to avoid,” he wrote in the memoir called A Sacred Oath.

© AFP 2022 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie