#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 23 December 2020
Advertisement

Donald Trump suggests he might not sign Covid relief bill

Trump complained in a video on Twitter that the bill delivered too much money to foreign countries, but not enough to American citizens.

By Press Association Wednesday 23 Dec 2020, 7:03 AM
45 minutes ago 6,023 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5309519

2.57071081 US President Donald Trump Source: PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has suggested he may not sign the bipartisan $900 billion (about €739 billion) pandemic relief package that was passed by Congress unless more money is delivered to individual Americans.

Trump complained in a video on Twitter that the bill delivered too much money to foreign countries, but not enough to American citizens.

The bill provides for a $600 (€490) payment to most Americans, but the president said he is asking Congress to amend the bill and “increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 (€1,640), or $4,000 (€3,280) for a couple”.

“I am also asking Congress to get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill.”

The relief package was part of a hard-fought compromise bill that includes $1.4 trillion (€1.15 trillion) to fund government agencies until September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems, an increase in food stamp benefits and about $4 billion (€3.2 billion) to help other nations provide a Covid-19 vaccine for their people.

It sped through the House and Senate in a matter of hours on Monday as politicians worked to close the books on the year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

While many complained about being given so little time to read the bill, they overwhelmingly voted for it as local businesses and constituents seek economic relief from the pandemic

The Senate cleared the package by a 92-6 vote after the House approved it by another lopsided vote, 359-53. Those votes totals would be enough to override a veto should Trump decide to take that step.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie