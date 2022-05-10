Teenage girl (17) dies from injuries sustained in Donegal road crash earlier this month

A TEENAGE GIRL has died following a car crash in Donegal earlier this month.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses following a road traffic collision on 1 May, at Meenformal, Glen, Carraig Airt, Co. Donegal, roughly 20km from Letterkenny.

The collision, which involved a single car, occurred at approximately 9:15pm on the night. The 17-year-old was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries and then transferred to Beaumont Hospital. She passed away last night.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who has have camera footage, including dash cam footage, are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.