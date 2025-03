A CO DONEGAL man has been extradited from Northern Ireland to face a litany of sexual assault and rape charges against three different people.

The man, who is in his 60s, appeared at Letterkenny District Court.

Detective Garda Robin Doyle told the court the accused was arrested at Lifford Bridge at 11.05am yesterday morning.

The man had served a sentence in a prison in Northern Ireland before being extradited to Co Donegal on a European Arrest Warrant.

Detective Doyle told the court that there are nine outstanding arrest warrants for the man who cannot be named at this stage of proceedings.

The man was taken to Letterkenny Garda Station where he was cautioned and given a copy of each charge sheet for the various alleged offences.

He is charged with a range of sexual assault/rape charges which allegedly took place at locations in Co Donegal between 1990 and 2000.

When cautioned the accused man gave a range of replies including “I wasn’t down there then”, “I wasn’t there”, “I wasn’t there in ’93″.

Garda Sergeant Jim Collins said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial at the Circuit Criminal Court and that a book of evidence would now be prepared.

Solicitor for the accused man, Mr Donough Cleary, said he was not making a bail application but that he will be and he will give gardaí an address that the accused man is welcome at.

Judge Eiteain Cunningham asked if gardaí could be given notice of this with the bail application.

She adjourned the case until Friday next, 14 March and granted legal aid in the case.

Judge Cunningham also said she was also issuing a publication order on the accused man’s identity at this juncture.