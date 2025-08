A DRAG PERFORMER has launched legal action being “subjected to a campaign of online abuse” following a storytelling event in a Belfast library last week.

The legal action has been initiated by Lady Portia Di’Monte, one of the two drag performers at the event which was held on Friday in the Holywood Arches Library in east Belfast.

It was organised by the regeneration charity EastSide Partnership and was part of its Eastside Arts Festival.

The storytelling event featured two drag queens, one of whom provided sign language interpretation, and included readings of The Chronicles of Narnia and Dear Zoo, a pop-up animal book aimed at toddlers.

However, a number of protesters gathered outside the public library and the storytelling had to be cancelled early as a result.

In a video circulated on social media, the two drag performers can be seen being escorted from the library by PSNI officers and taken away in a police vehicle.

A PSNI spokesperson said that officers “attended a report of a small demonstration and engaged with those present”.

“Two people were escorted from the building to further ensure that there would be no breach of the peace,” added the spokesperson.

In a statement issued today by Phoenix Law, Lady Portia Di’Monte said that the “private, family-friendly Drag Queen Storytime event” has become the “subject of targeted misinformation and online abuse”.

Lady Portia Di’Monte said the event “promoted communication and belonging for all”.

“Despite its warm and educational focus, the event was disrupted by protesters whose actions created fear and discouraged some families from attending.”

The drag performer added that the PSNI were present to “maintain safety due to external threats – not because of any risk inside”.

“Since the event, I have been subjected to abuse and false accusations online.

“I am now seeking legal advice to protect my reputation and my safety.”

Lady Portia added: “When children see diversity reflected around them—whether it’s queer people, deaf individuals, blended families, or those who feel different—it builds empathy, understanding, and resilience.

“These events are about joy, education, and creating spaces where every child can feel seen and valued.

“To those spreading hate—I will not be silenced. I remain committed to creating safe, welcoming spaces for all children to grow up feeling accepted and proud of who they are.”

Phoenix Law said that the PSNI had to escort the drag performers from the library “due to safety concerns arising from protesters outside the venue”.

The law firm added that it is “aware that footage of this incident has since circulated on social media, accompanied by damaging and defamatory commentary”.

Phoenix Law solicitor Victoria Haddock said Lady Portia has been subjected to a “campaign of online abuse, including highly serious and defamatory allegations”.

“These claims are entirely unfounded, malicious, and constitute a deliberate effort to harm our client’s reputation.

“The suggestion that drag performance in this context poses any risk to children is baseless and harmful.

“We have now been instructed to initiate legal proceedings against all those responsible for publishing defamatory material, and to examine whether any criminal offences have been committed.”