A MAN IN his 50s has been hospitalised after the truck he was driving crashed into a house in Co Roscommon.

The single-vehicle collision happened this morning at around 10.10am on the R361 Frenchpark to Boyle Road at Grange More in Boyle, Co Roscommon.

The truck driver was brought to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

There was one person in the house at the time, but that person was not injured in the incident.

Gardaí meanwhile are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were on the R361 at Grange More between 9.55am and 10.15am and may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Boyle Garda Station on 071 9664620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.