A DRIVER HAS been taken to hospital after a collision that involved a truck overturning on the M1 this afternoon.

The driver’s injuries are believed to not be life-threatening, according to gardaí.

Long delays have been reported on the northbound M1 this evening in the aftermath of the collision.

Drivers may wish to seek alternative routes due to lengthy back-ups that have reportedly reached up to two hours from junction six near Balbriggan.

Live traffic signs are warning road users of congestion and to expect delays.

The traffic has also affected surrounding areas on the N2 and R132.

“A road traffic collision occurred on the M1 between junction 7 and junction 8 northbound at approximately 4pm this afternoon Thursday 24th October, 2024,” a garda statement said.

“One truck was overturned and the male driver received non-life threatening injuries,” the statement said.

“The road remains closed and local diversions are in place. Investigations ongoing.”