GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED one man and seized suspected cocaine and cannabis with an estimated total value of €200,000, as well as confiscating €250,000 cash, during searches carried out today and yesterday.

Another search operation conducted this evening, also in Limerick, yielded quantities of suspected cocaine, cannabis, and heroin with a combined value exceeding €220,000. A woman in her 50s was arrested during the search of the property in the St. Mary’s Park area.

The earlier searches were carried out with a warrant at a number of residential locations also in the St. Mary’s Park area of Limerick.

The searches were assisted by the Garda Armed Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis, a Garda spokesperson said.

The man in his 30s is currently detained pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at a Garda station in the Limerick area.

The woman in her 50s is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act at a Garda Station in Limerick.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.