Thursday 22 October 2020
€80k worth of cannabis seized in Dublin in van that had travelled from Liverpool by ferry

The driver – a UK national – has appeared before a sitting of Dublin District Court charged over the incident.

By Sean Murray Thursday 22 Oct 2020, 12:35 PM
Image: Revenue
REVENUE OFFICERS SEIZED €80,000 worth of herbal cannabis at Dublin Port earlier this week.

On Tuesday, as a result of routine profiling, a search was conducted of a van that had just disembarked a ferry from Liverpool.

With the help of detector dog Laddie, 4kg of herbal cannabis was discovered.

The driver – a UK national - was arrested and has since appeared before a sitting of Dublin District Court charged with offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Investigations remain ongoing.

Revenue added: “This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”

