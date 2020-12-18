€117k worth of drugs including cannabis and magic mushrooms seized at Dublin Mail Centre

ILLEGAL DRUGS, INCLUDING herbal cannabis and magic mushrooms, with an estimated value of €117,000 have been seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Mail Centre today.

Almost 16kg worth of drugs, including herbal cannabis, magic mushrooms and cannabis infused jelly sweets, along with 4.5 litres of liquid Amphetamines, were discovered in parcels that originated from the US, France and the Netherlands.

The parcels were declared as items such as ornaments, candy, clothing and gifts and were destined for addresses in Dublin and Louth.

Separately, as a result of routine operations over the course of yesterday and today, Revenue officers at Athlone Mail Centre, with the assistance of detector dog Bailey, seized 1.7kg of various types of illegal drugs with an estimated value of almost €21,400.

The drugs, including herbal cannabis, heroin, MDMA and cocaine, were discovered in parcels that originated from the US and the UK and were destined for various addresses throughout the country.

Investigations are ongoing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

Businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.