9 people arrested and cannabis plants worth €640,000 seized in organised crime crackdown

CANNABIS PLANTS WORTH an estimated €640,000 have been seized and nine people arrested in a garda operation targeting an organised crime group.
Gardaí said that they had made the seizure and the arrests as part of an intelligence-led operation targeting an organised crime group involved in the supply of controlled drugs.
The operation involved gardaí from the South Eastern Region and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau carrying out a number of searches in the Dublin and Wexford areas.
During the searches a cannabis cultivation unit was discovered in a commercial premises in the north inner city area of Dublin.
Over 800 cannabis plants at various stages of growth were discovered with an estimated value of €640,000 (pending analysis) were seized.
Four people were arrested at the scene. Further searches were also carried out in locations in Wexford and five further arrests were made.
A total of nine people are currently being detained at garda stations in Dublin and Wexford.
Those arrested include six Portuguese nationals (all male), one UK national (male), and a man and woman from Ireland. They range in age from 17 to 45 years.
Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.
