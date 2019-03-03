9 people arrested and cannabis plants worth €640,000 seized in organised crime crackdown

In excess of 800 cannabis plants (value €640k) were seized when a grow house was discovered by members of the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau in Dublin yesterday. Nine people have been arrested in Dublin & Wexford as part of the investigation. pic.twitter.com/8Zr7qIrUQw — Garda Info (@gardainfo) March 3, 2019 Source: Garda Info /Twitter

CANNABIS PLANTS WORTH an estimated €640,000 have been seized and nine people arrested in a garda operation targeting an organised crime group.

Gardaí said that they had made the seizure and the arrests as part of an intelligence-led operation targeting an organised crime group involved in the supply of controlled drugs.

The operation involved gardaí from the South Eastern Region and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau carrying out a number of searches in the Dublin and Wexford areas.

During the searches a cannabis cultivation unit was discovered in a commercial premises in the north inner city area of Dublin.

Over 800 cannabis plants at various stages of growth were discovered with an estimated value of €640,000 (pending analysis) were seized.

Four people were arrested at the scene. Further searches were also carried out in locations in Wexford and five further arrests were made.

A total of nine people are currently being detained at garda stations in Dublin and Wexford.

Those arrested include six Portuguese nationals (all male), one UK national (male), and a man and woman from Ireland. They range in age from 17 to 45 years.

Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.