#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Monday 6 September 2021
Advertisement

Dublin Airport passenger numbers down 60% in August compared to pre-pandemic levels

Almost 1,260,000 people passed through the airport last month.

By Adam Daly Monday 6 Sep 2021, 11:02 AM
17 minutes ago 645 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5541626
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

OVER 1.2 MILLION passengers travelled through Dublin Airport last month, a 40% increase on the same period last year, new figures show.

However, when compared to pre-Covid-19 levels, passenger numbers at Dublin Airport are down by some 63%.

Dublin Airport received a bump in passenger number last month thanks to travel restrictions in and out of Ireland being lifted in July. Almost 1,260,000 people passed through the airport last month, up from 516,000 in August 2020.

Over 2.9 million passengers have travelled through the airport in the first eight months of this year, according to the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA), representing an 87% decrease when compared to 2019.

In comparison to August 2019, the DAA found passenger numbers to and from continental Europe were down 54% to 865,000 last month.

Likewise, the number of passengers travelling to and from Dublin Airport and Britain was 72% lower at 257,000 while transatlantic traffic declined by 77% to almost 111,000 passengers.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

When it came to passenger numbers on flights to and from other international destinations, which includes flights to the Middle East, volume was down by 82% to almost 21,000 passengers. The number of people taking domestic flights declined by 65% to just under 34,000.

Other international passenger traffic to the Middle East was down by 82%, as 21,000 passengers travelled during the month. The number of passengers on domestic routes was down by 65%, with 4,300 passengers travelling this sector last month.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie