Two men arrested in Dublin over discovery of bomb under PSNI officer's car

Police and army bomb disposal experts at Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast on 1 June.

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in Dublin as part of an investigation into the discovery of a bomb underneath a police officer’s car in Belfast two months ago.

The viable explosive device was found underneath a serving police officer’s car on the grounds of Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast on 1 June.

Gardaí have confirmed members from the Special Detective Unit (SDU) arrested two men in their 40s this morning.

They said the arrests were linked to the investigation into the discovery of the explosive device under a vehicle at Shandon Park Golf Club in Belfast on 1 June this year.

They are being held under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at a Dublin garda station.