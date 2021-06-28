#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 28 June 2021
Dublin Bus launches investigation over claims driver 'slut-shamed' woman trying to board bus

The incident happened on Saturday morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 28 Jun 2021, 4:08 PM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

DUBLIN BUS HAS launched an investigation after a member of the public claimed she was “slut-shamed” and initially denied entry to the bus due to the clothes she was wearing. 

The young woman was travelling into Dublin city centre on Saturday morning when she alleges a driver told her what she was wearing was inappropriate and that she should cover up before getting on the bus.

The woman said she was eventually allowed on the bus but said she felt that the behaviour of the driver was a form of sexual harassment. 

She said she was wearing “full-length joggers and a belly top” when the driver told her to cover up. 

The woman said that there was a significant number of people waiting at the same bus stop as her who witnessed what happened. She added that she was in a highly distressed state after the incident. 

In her formal complaint to Dublin Bus, she said: “This is a form of sexual harassment, a slut-shaming incident that should never have happened especially in this day and age. 

“This kind of behaviour contributes to the rape culture, perpetrating the sexualisation of young women and girls and this is absolutely not acceptable.” 

Dublin Bus has confirmed it is investigating the issue and takes complaints of this nature very seriously. 

Its statement reads: “Dublin Bus has received this complaint and is in correspondence with the complainant on the matter which is being investigated. All complaints and incidents reported to Dublin Bus are taken very seriously and investigated thoroughly as per the Dublin Bus Customer Charter and internal procedures.”  

