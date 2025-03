DUBLIN BUS MAINTENANCE workers who have suspended their industrial action, as the company has agreed to “intensive” talks with management.

The pause is temporary – seven days – to allow for the talks to progress.

The staff had been operating on a work-to-rule basis since Sunday, having taken issue with the pay for those who work night shifts to get buses ready for the next day.

Dublin Bus said in a statement this evening that after talks this afternoon, the engineers’ action will be suspended.

“This is a positive and welcome step towards resolving the current dispute.”

Both sides have agreed to meet again from Monday to “engage proactively to find a resolution to the current dispute”, it said.

Services had been disrupted during the industrial action but they will now go back to normal.

Dublin Bus apologised to customers for the disruption caused, and thanked them for their understanding.

SIPTU Sector Organiser, John Murphy, said the meetings next week will discuss solutions to the “outstanding issues and concerns” of union members in the Dublin Bus Engineering Operative grade.

“To allow these talks to have the best chance of success, and mindful of the adverse impact on the travelling public in recent days, our members have suspended their industrial action for a period of seven days.”