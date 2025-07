DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has supported an emergency motion opposing reported proposals by Housing Minister’s James Browne that would do away with local authorities’ power in planning to require community facilities and spaces.

It is understood that Browne is bringing the proposals to Cabinet today to make apartments more attractive for developers by altering certain requirements around minimum sizes and communal facilities, with the number of flats in the pipeline drying up according to recent figures.

These moves will seek to improve the viability of apartment building by seeking to address higher development costs, reducing costs per unit, according to a housing source.

The proposed changes, contained in the Planning Design Standards for Apartments, Guidelines for Planning Authorities (2025) bill, are understood to be aiming for a €50,000 to €100,000 cost reduction per apartment.

However, following reports of Browne’s plans over the weekend, many representatives on Dublin City council erupted, stating that the Minister’s reported plans would override years of planning and work put in by the council.

At the council’s meeting last night where the emergency motion was put forward, tabled by Labour Party councillor Darragh Moriarty and Green Party councillor Claire Byrne, councillors slammed Browne and the lack of communication they have received on the matter.

Moriarty, who chairs the council’s Community, Gaeilge, Sport, Arts and Culture Committee, said that any plans to “gut mandatory minimum requirements for vital community and cultural spaces” needed to be examined.

“The City Development Plan obliges developers of sites that are 10,000 sqm or larger to include a minimum of 5% community or cultural space,” he said.

Fianna Fáil representatives criticised their fellow councillors for supporting the motion without any official confirmation from Browne.