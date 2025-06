NEXT MONDAY, REVISED fares for Dublin’s commuter bus services will come into effect under a new Leap zonal fare system.

The changes follow similar updates to rail fares introduced in April.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) says the new system aims to make fares more “equitable and easy-to-understand” by basing prices more closely on the straight-line distance between where journeys start and finish.

This replaces the previous setup where different operators, like Bus Éireann and Iarnród Éireann, used separate fare zones that didn’t always match up.

The Leap area is divided into four zones, which will have different fares applied.

In Zone 1, where bus passengers were already eligible to pay with a Leap Card, the 90-minute fare will remain unchanged (€2 for adults, €1 for young adults and students, and €0.65 for Child Leap Cards).

For Dublin commuter bus services in Zone 1, the fare will be €2.40 for adults and €1.20 for young adults, students and children using Leap Cards.

Zone 2 will cover areas including Gormanston, Skerries, Kilcock, Sallins & Naas, Greystones and Kilcoole.

The fare will cost €3.70 for a bus to Dublin for adults, and €1.85 for students, young adults and children.

Drogheda, Enfield, Newbridge and Wicklow Town will be included in Zone 3, where it will cost adults €5.30 for a bus to the city centre. For students, young adults and children, it will cost €2.65.

Zone 4 will be furthest from the city centre, covering areas like Kildare Town and Rathdrum at a cost of €6.30 for adults and €3.15 for students, young adults and children.

Fares on services run by Bus Éireann and Go-Ahead Ireland will change from 16 June alongside the change in Leap Card fees – some will go up, some down, and others will stay about the same.

Single journey fares have been updated, with Leap Card users getting the best prices compared to cash, according to the National Transport Authority.

New daily, weekly, and monthly Leap Card products will also be introduced, covering travel between the zones and within central Dublin on TFI rail, Luas, and city buses.

The weekly cap for travel in all four zones for an Adult Leap Card is €67.20.