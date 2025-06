The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Dublin 0-22

Derry 0-20

DUBLIN EARNED A nervy 0-22 to 0-20 win over Derry at Pairc Esler today.

The result means Dessie Farrell’s men secure a home draw for next weekend’s preliminary quarter-final of the All-Ireland football championship, while Derry exit the championship.

Galway 2-22

Armagh 0-27

Galway came from eight points down at half-time to score an after-hooter winner over defending All-Ireland champions Armagh and seal a preliminary quarter-final place.

Armagh had already secured their passage into the last eight, but still came close to pulling off a victory

