Dublin: 18 °C Monday 25 May, 2020
Nine forests in Dublin mountains to be upgraded for recreational use

The forests have been managed by Coillte primarily for commercial purposes to date

By Stephen McDermott Monday 25 May 2020, 3:01 PM
22 minutes ago 2,154 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5106890
Image: Shutterstock/MS555
Image: Shutterstock/MS555

COILLTE IS SET to carry out work on nine forests in the Dublin mountains this summer as part of a transformation project aimed at upgrading them for recreational use.

The work will see nine forests converted from commercial forestry to recreational use at Ticknock, Kilmashogue, Ballyedmonduff, Massy’s Wood, Hell Fire Club, Cruagh, Tibradden, Barnaslingan and Carrickgollogan.

The forests draw over 600,000 visitors every year, making them some of the most-visited outdoor attractions in the country.

They have been managed by Coillte primarily for commercial purposes to date, but the company is aiming to enhance and create habitats for wildlife, enrich their recreational appeal to people and improve the wider landscape’s aesthetic value.

Coillte’s forest parks are open and car parks are free of charge to people within a 5km radius under phase one of the government’s roadmap.

However, the work will mean the temporary closure or diversion of the forests and involve the use of machinery, felling and lorries on local roads.

The company said it is asking those who live nearby to endure these issues in the short-term for the long-term creation of beautiful, diverse forests.

The project was developed in collaboration with the Dublin Mountains Partnership.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

