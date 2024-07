THE POOLBEG CHIMNEYS are set to be repainted this summer and will be maintained for the foreseeable future.

The ESB made the announcement today following the completion of a full condition survey of the structure of the landmark chimneys overlooking Dublin Bay.

Repainting of the red and white bands of the chimneys is due to get underway next month – weather dependent – and continue through September.

All works on the lower parts of the chimneys will take place in late spring 2025 once the weather improves after winter.

In 2021, the ESB warned that the foundations of the iconic chimneys were at risk due to the presence of sulphur at the base of the towers.

Over the last number of years, a maintenance programme has been implemented which has included chimney inspections, placing caps on the tops of both chimneys to minimise water ingress, and detailed engineering assessments of the foundations of both chimneys.

The ESB said the Poolbeg peninsula has been “a key strategic site for the nation’s energy” since electricity was first generated from coal at the Pigeon House station in 1902.

The red and white chimneys were built in the 1970s and used as part of the ESB’s gas turbine which provided electricity for half a million homes in Dublin.

The chimneys had an operational lifespan of 25 years. The associated power plants at Poolbeg ceased production about ten years ago and the chimneys were decommissioned in 2010.

The structures have become part of ESB’s new Poolbeg Energy Hub where some of the latest technologies that will support the future delivery of renewable energy, including batteries, green hydrogen and offshore wind will be deployed over the next decade.

ESB Executive Director, Generation and Trading, Jim Dollard: “While they are no longer in use, the Poolbeg Chimneys remain a well-known landmark for so many people and one of the most recognisable structures in Dublin.

“The Poolbeg peninsula where the chimneys are located is now home to our Poolbeg Energy Hub.

“Alongside the existing gas-fired turbine on the site, innovative technologies are being deployed onsite to support our delivery of renewable energy including batteries and in future, green hydrogen and offshore wind, demonstrating ESB’s commitment to a progressive transition to net zero carbon emissions by 2040.”