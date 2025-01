THE US GOVERNMENT has branded rioting which broke out on the streets of Dublin in 2023 as “white identity terrorism”.

In a new report released by the US Department of State, the violence was blamed on “Irish white supremacists and ultranationalists” spreading “anti-immigrant” disinformation online.

The annual Country Reports on Terrorism, which monitors terror attacks around the world, listed Ireland as one of six countries impacted by “White Identity Terrorism” (WIT) or “Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremism” (REMVE).

It said the attacks, fuelled by the exploitation of social media platforms by anonymous individuals and online communities, constituted a “growing and transnational threat to the United States and our allies”.

Those involved are “increasingly adept at exploiting social media platforms, online gaming platforms, gaming-adjacent platforms, smaller websites with targeted audiences, and encrypted chat applications”, according to the report.

“They use these means to recruit new followers, plan and rally ideological support, and disseminate materials that contribute to radicalization and mobilization to violence.”

Six countries hit by white identity attacks

Referring to the so-called Dublin riots, it said: “In November, Irish white supremacists and ultranationalists online spread disinformation regarding the nationality of a stabbing suspect arrested after stabbing two adults and three children.

“This anti-immigrant disinformation led to three days of white supremacist rioting in Dublin, injuring police and bystanders.”

Rioting broke out in the Irish capital after three children and a care worker were injured in an attack outside a primary school and creche on Parnell Square East, for which a man has been charged and appeared before the courts.

A Garda car, buses and a Luas tram were set on fire, shops were looted and infrastructure, such as traffic lights, was damaged during the riot.

Of the 28 vehicles damaged that night, 15 were official Garda cars and two belonged to the Dublin Fire Brigade.

Gardaí said 66 premises or places of business were subject to criminal damage.

The US Department of State said the Dublin disorder was one of six “known WIT attacks” in 2023.

Other incidents included a bomb attack on a school in Brazil by a 17 year-old boy wearing a Nazis armband. No-one was injured in the February attack.

The Texas mall shooting, where eight people, including children, were killed by a lone gunman, was also recorded as a WIT attack.

Mauricio Garcia, 33, was shot and killed by a police officer after opening fire in the packed Allen Premium Outlets mall in May 2023.

The report states he was a “neo-Nazi sympathizer” who at the time of the attack was wearing a patch on his chest that included the acronym “rwds”.

Authorities believe the letters stand for “right-wing death squad”, a phrase used in far-right online spaces, it said.

Candles and tributes left following a vigil held outside Gaelscoil Cholaiste Mhuire school on Parnell Square where the stabbing attack took place in November 2023. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Violent extremists recruiting online

Since 2021, the US has included “all credible information” on WIT in its annual Country Reports on Terrorism.

This includes relevant attacks, the identification of perpetrators and victims, the size and identification of organizations and networks.

It noted how “violent white supremacist, anti-government, accelerationist, and like-minded individuals” promoted violent extremist narratives, recruited new members; raised funds, and shared tactical training – including weapon-making instructions – both online and in-person.

The report said attacks are often carried out by individuals who are part of anonymous online communities but “lack formal ties to traditionally organized groups”.

In a statement to The Journal, the Department of Justice said “it would not be appropriate” to comment on the US government report as a number of cases involving serious criminal charges were still before the courts.

However, a spokesperson added: “The events which took place on the evening of November 23rd, 2023, were the subject of comprehensive debate in the Oireachtas Committee on Justice, including statements by Minister McEntee (7th December 2023) and by the Garda Commissioner (29th November 2023).

“Garda investigations into those events are ongoing and over 50 people have been arrested to date, a number of whom have been charged with serious criminal offences.”

Patricia Devlin is an investigative reporter with The Journal Investigates.

Our investigative unit is dedicated to lifting the lid on how Ireland works.