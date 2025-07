DUBLIN ZOO HAS changed its exit route meaning all customers now have to leave through the gift shop.

The move has been met with anger from a number of parents, who say the change has led to unnecessary pressure to purchase items from the shop.

The zoo, situated in the Phoenix Park and close to the centre of the city, is one of the most visited tourist attractions in the country and is a popular option for parents organising days out for small children during the holiday months.

One parent who spoke to The Journal said the change was unnecessary and was plainly designed solely to get families to shell out for toys.

“I visited yesterday with my three children. They love the zoo – but after spending three hours walking around, they’re hot and tired and the last thing we need is to have to walk through a shop full of toys,” the parent said.

“It’s unfair on the kids and it puts parents in the position of having to deal with potential demands and tantrums, whereas previously we could have simply left via the main gates and walked back to the car park without passing the shop at all.

“I asked a young staff member if we could leave by the gates but was told it was not possible. It’s also unfair on the staff to be honest, as I’m sure they’re just doing what they’re told but this could end up putting them under pressure too.”

Another parent said the change had clearly been made in the run-up to the primary school holidays.

“I visited with my 5-year-old back in May and we could leave as normal via the main gates – on that occasion we happened to go to the gift shop to buy something small but it should be the parents’ decision.”

In a statement a PR firm employed by Dublin Zoo confirmed the attraction had “recently updated its visitor exit zone”.

The statement added: “Dublin Zoo remains committed to providing a positive experience for all guests and we value all feedback as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the visitor experience.”

1,161,937 people visited the zoo in 2023, the last year for which figures are publicly available – a slight drop on the previous year.

The Zoological Society of Ireland, which runs Dublin Zoo and Fota Wildlife Park in Cork, had an income of €25.1 million in 2023 and its annual report noted a surplus of €131,000.

If you’ve visited the zoo recently and have an opinion on the new rule please email emmahickey@thejournal.ie