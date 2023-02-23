51-year-old man admits murdering a teenage boy in Co Meath in 2021

A 51-YEAR-OLD man has admitted murdering a teenage boy in Co Meath over a year ago.

Earl McKevitt of Avondale Park in Blanchardstown in Dublin 15 was charged with murdering Conor O’Brien (19) at An Seanchrann, Trim Road, Enfield in Co Meath on a date between 26 and 27 August 2021, both dates inclusive.

Mr John Fitzgerald SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, told Mr Justice Paul McDermott that McKevitt could be arraigned on count one on the indictment and that further counts may be required in due course.

When arraigned before the Central Criminal Court this morning, McKevitt pleaded guilty to the single charge of murdering O’Brien.

The judge remanded McKevitt in custody until 3 March, when he will be sentenced.

