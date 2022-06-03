#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Friday 3 June 2022
Advertisement

'Weak' economic quarter despite 10.8% growth in GDP

Consumer spending, which was down 0.7%, was affected by rising prices, especially for energy.

By Lauren Boland Friday 3 Jun 2022, 8:01 PM
57 minutes ago 2,162 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5782607
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE MINISTER FOR Finance has labelled the first three months of the year as a “weak” economic quarter despite a 10.8% growth in GDP.

New figures from the CSO show that GDP increased by 10.8%, though personal spending on goods and services decreased by 0.7%.

Modified Domestic Demand, which is a measure encompassing personal, government and investment spending, decreased by 1%.

Minister Paschal Donohue said that the growth in GDP was in part a ‘washing-out’ of “some of the one-off factors that led to the unusual negative quarter at the end of last year”.

“It is important also to put these volatile figures into context. GDP is not an accurate measure of what is going on in the domestic economy, given the size of the multinational sector,” the minister said.

He said the figures from the CSO confirmed a “a weak first quarter for the domestic economy”, attributing it to the Omicron wave of Covid-19, inflation, and the war in Ukraine.

Consumer spending, which was down 0.7%, was affected by rising prices, especially for energy.

GNP, the value of goods and services that the country produces, contracted slightly by 0.4%, according to the CSO.

“Today’s release comes at a time of unprecedented geopolitical instability and uncertainty. The war and the subsequent waves of economic and financial sanctions represents a large ‘supply-side’ shock to the global economy,” Donohue said.

“As a result, inflationary pressures have risen sharply, with the annual rate of inflation in May estimated at a multi-decade high of 8.2% on the back of sharp increases in energy prices.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He said that “whilst the Government will continue working to minimise the fall-out on those who are least-equipped to respond, resources are limited and we cannot cushion households and businesses from the entire impact of the current shock”.

“The broad economic and fiscal parameters for Budget 2023 will be presented in the Summer Economic Statement. Once again the SES will take place against a backdrop of extraordinary economic challenges.

“However the strength of our labour market and continued improvements in the public finances confirm that we approach the current challenges from a position of strength.

“In calibrating how we respond to the current challenges, it is important that we strike the right balance and ensure policy doesn’t inadvertently add further inflationary pressures into the system.”

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie