Effigies of female politicians being burnt on bonfire condemned across political spectrum

THE PSNI HAS has launched an investigation after effigies of three Irish politicians were hanged from a bonfire in Antrim during the 12 July celebrations.

Effigies hanging from the bonfire in Carrickfergus featured photographs of Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald as well as leader of the Alliance Party Naomi Long.

Long herself said that she was sending images to the PSNI for them to help investigate the crime.

The PSNI confirmed it was investigating.

A spokesperson said: “The Police Service is aware of images which have emerged showing effigies placed on a bonfire in Carrickfergus and are investigating.”

Tweeting about seeing her effigy, Long said: “I’m not sharing the images due to risk of distressing families who have lost loved ones by suicide. And because they are utterly sick.

“I will, however, be sharing them and the pictures of the bonfire builders standing proudly in front of their creation with the police.

“These were not last minute additions. There are photos of a children’s “fun day” taking place at this fire while our effigies were hanging on it. Some local businesses even sponsored it.

“What kind of parent would see that and think it’s acceptable for their child to see?

“I felt physically sick at those photos – not just at the effigies but at the festering hatred and sectarianism they represent; hatred that not only persists in our community but is being passed on to the next generation as normal.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has also weighed in on the issue and said he thinks it is “wrong” to display anyone on a bonfire.

He told Newstalk: “‘I think it’s appalling, it’s unacceptable…one of the other things that done is the burning of you know election posters from different parties, Alliance, Sinn Fein, SDLP and others, even the Palestinian flag, I just think that’s wrong.’, he said.

“I think it’s absolutely right that people who are part of the orange culture in our country should be proud of that…I respect the right of people to celebrate their culture and orange culture is part of that but you don’t need to insult other people in the process.”

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson hit out at the displays and said the effigies should not have happened.

“Whilst the overwhelming number of Twelfth celebrations were hugely successful, some events require further work and other displays must be outrightly condemned as wrong,” he said.

“Throughout my lifetime I have had the privilege to celebrate and educate others about my identity all over the world. At no point has burning posters, flags or pictures of serving politicians featured as part of that.

“Nor has slogans or displays that advocate sectarian violence against anyone in this society regardless of their political position or religious views.