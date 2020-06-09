This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 9 June, 2020
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 9 Jun 2020, 7:46 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Melanie Hobson
Image: Shutterstock/Melanie Hobson

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CHILDCARE: Parents and advocacy groups have been critical of the government’s plan to announce Ireland’s “accelerated” roadmap to reopening businesses without having any childcare provision for working parents.

2. #RENTING: The number of properties being advertised to rent in Dublin has increased by 39% in the month of May compared to last year, according to property website Daft.ie.

3. #BUSINESS Small and medium-sized businesses have been a “blindspot” for the government, who have been “fixated” on multinational companies, the Irish SME Association is expected to tell an Oireachtas committee today.

4. #HOSEPIPE BAN: For the next six weeks, people will be limited in how they can use water. Irish Water has put into force a National Water Conservation Order, or hosepipe ban, that will remain in place from today until midnight on Tuesday 21 July. 

5. #NORTH KOREA: North Korea is severing all official communication links with the South, it announced today in a move analysts said was aimed at manufacturing a crisis on the divided peninsula.

6. #BLACK LIVES MATTER: The last chance for the public to say goodbye to George Floyd drew thousands of mourners to a church in his home town of Houston.

7. #MASKS: Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged more people to wear face masks in public.

8. #GARDAÍ: Over 100 people were charged with domestic violence offences in the final two weeks of May, according to new figures. 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

