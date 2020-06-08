The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PHASE TWO: Here is what people can do from today as Ireland heads into ‘Phase Two Plus’ of the government’s updated roadmap to easing restrictions.

2. #CARRIGALINE: A teenager injured in a stabbing incident in Cork has been released from hospital and gardaí have renewed their witness appeal.

3. #GEORGE FLOYD: Minneapolis councillors have pledged to dismantle and rebuild the police department.

4. #GOVERNMENT FORMATION: The leaders of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party are to meet today for further talks towards forming a government.

5. #WATER: A national water conservation order – or a hosepipe ban – will come into effect tomorrow and remain in place until Tuesday, 21 July.

6. #HEADING OUT: Here is everything you need to know about using public transport from today.

7. #HAIR ISSUES: The Irish Hairdressers Federation has published guidelines it says will allow salons to open later this month.

8. #STATUE: UK police have launched an investigation after protesters in Bristol pulled down the controversial statue of a 17th Century slave trader and MP, Edward Colston.