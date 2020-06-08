This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 8 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 8 Jun 2020, 7:50 AM
37 minutes ago 1,537 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5117136
Image: Shutterstock/cjhobo
Image: Shutterstock/cjhobo

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PHASE TWO: Here is what people can do from today as Ireland heads into ‘Phase Two Plus’ of the government’s updated roadmap to easing restrictions. 

2. #CARRIGALINE: A teenager injured in a stabbing incident in Cork has been released from hospital and gardaí have renewed their witness appeal. 

3. #GEORGE FLOYD: Minneapolis councillors have pledged to dismantle and rebuild the police department. 

4. #GOVERNMENT FORMATION: The leaders of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party are to meet today for further talks towards forming a government.

5. #WATER: A national water conservation order – or a hosepipe ban – will come into effect tomorrow and remain in place until Tuesday, 21 July.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #HEADING OUT: Here is everything you need to know about using public transport from today. 

7. #HAIR ISSUES: The Irish Hairdressers Federation has published guidelines it says will allow salons to open later this month. 

8. #STATUE: UK police have launched an investigation after protesters in Bristol pulled down the controversial statue of a 17th Century slave trader and MP, Edward Colston.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie