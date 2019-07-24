This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 24 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 8:00 AM
27 minutes ago 1,095 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4737286
Image: Shutterstock/Olga Miltsova
Image: Shutterstock/Olga Miltsova

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #OVERCROWDING: The Department of Health has told the Rotunda Hospital to rely on short-term measures to keep vulnerable babies safe as the maternity hospital copes with overcrowding and infection outbreaks in its neonatal intensive care unit. 

2. #BORIS JOHNSON: The UK is preparing for Boris Johnson’s ascension to UK Prime Minister, after he won the Conservative Party leadership election yesterday. Theresa May will face her final Prime Minister’s Questions later today. 

3. SWING-GATE: Arts minister Josepha Madigan is under pressure to clarify her role in the “swing-gate” scandal, after Leo Varadkar announced that TD Maria Bailey would be removed as chairperson of the Oireachtas housing committee. 

4. ANTITRUST: The US has announced it will begin an antitrust review of major online platforms to determine if they have “stifled” innovation or reduced competition. This could see Google, Facebook and Amazon all under the spotlight. 

5. SOCIAL WELFARE: Almost 6,000 social welfare recipients have been penalised this year after their attempts to find employment were deemed inadequate by the government, according to new figures.

6. INVESTIGATION: RTÉ reports that one of the owners of the Hyde & Seek crèche chain in Dublin is to step down as a result of an RTÉ Investigates documentary due to be broadcast tonight. 

7. APPEAL: The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal brought by a man allegedly involved with Islamic terrorism over decisions that resulted in his deportation from the state.

8. #DREW HARRIS: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris assisted in the arrest of a woman on suspicion of drink driving in Dublin yesterday evening.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

In this week’s episode of Ireland 2029, we look at whether everyone in Ireland should receive a basic weekly income - is the idea worth a try or is it too radical to be effective?


Source: Ireland 2029/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie