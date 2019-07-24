The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #OVERCROWDING: The Department of Health has told the Rotunda Hospital to rely on short-term measures to keep vulnerable babies safe as the maternity hospital copes with overcrowding and infection outbreaks in its neonatal intensive care unit.

2. #BORIS JOHNSON: The UK is preparing for Boris Johnson’s ascension to UK Prime Minister, after he won the Conservative Party leadership election yesterday. Theresa May will face her final Prime Minister’s Questions later today.

3. SWING-GATE: Arts minister Josepha Madigan is under pressure to clarify her role in the “swing-gate” scandal, after Leo Varadkar announced that TD Maria Bailey would be removed as chairperson of the Oireachtas housing committee.

4. ANTITRUST: The US has announced it will begin an antitrust review of major online platforms to determine if they have “stifled” innovation or reduced competition. This could see Google, Facebook and Amazon all under the spotlight.

5. SOCIAL WELFARE: Almost 6,000 social welfare recipients have been penalised this year after their attempts to find employment were deemed inadequate by the government, according to new figures.

6. INVESTIGATION: RTÉ reports that one of the owners of the Hyde & Seek crèche chain in Dublin is to step down as a result of an RTÉ Investigates documentary due to be broadcast tonight.

7. APPEAL: The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal brought by a man allegedly involved with Islamic terrorism over decisions that resulted in his deportation from the state.

8. #DREW HARRIS: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris assisted in the arrest of a woman on suspicion of drink driving in Dublin yesterday evening.

