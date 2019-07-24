This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 24 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Thousands of social welfare recipients penalised over inadequate attempts to find employment

5,821 people were subject to ‘penalty rates’ during the first half of the year.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 6:30 AM
25 minutes ago 2,365 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4735110
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

ALMOST 6,000 SOCIAL welfare recipients have been penalised this year after their attempts to find employment were deemed inadequate by the government.

Figures released by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection in response to a Parliamentary Question show that 5,821 people were subject to so-called ‘penalty rates’ during the first half of 2019.

The sanction was introduced in 2011 to encourage jobseekers to engage with attempts by the Department to assist them in securing employment, including under the JobPath scheme.

Those subject to penalty rates can have their welfare payments cut by €44 a week if they are 26 or over, while those aged 25 face cuts of €33 a week and those aged 18 to 24 can have their payments cut by €25 a week.

More than 12,000 people were subject to penalty rates last year, while more than 13,500 people had their payments reduced in 2017.

The figure has risen every year since penalty rates were brought in, with only 353 individuals sanctioned in 2011, while 66,628 penalty rates have been applied to 46,300 people since their introduction.

Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea, whose question prompted the release of data, suggested that the number of sanctions each year should be falling in line with the rate of unemployment.

He also said that while the use of penalties should be applied to those who repeatedly refuse to engage with the Department, the threat of sanctions should not be used to coerce people into unsuitable employment.

“Given the significant increase in the use of sanctions I would like Minister [Regina] Doherty to conduct a review of the practice and provide further details on their application,” he said.

“Our social welfare system needs to be humane and we must ensure that sanctions are being used only when necessary and where appropriate.”

Responding to O’Dea’s question earlier this month, Doherty said that penalty rates were only applied in specific circumstances, and that the decision to impose them could be appealed.

In response to another question on the sanction earlier this year, the Minister also said that penalty rates were only applied “as a last resort”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie