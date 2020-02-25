The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GOVERNMENT FORMATION: Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are set to meet today for the latest move in Micheál Martin’s efforts to create a government.

2. #OFFALY: Flood victims in Co Offaly have said they feel forgotten as concerns about the worsening flood risk grow.

3. #CORONAVIRUS: The Government is advising Irish citizens not to travel to several Italian towns as concerns about coronavirus grow across Europe. The government has said that there are 10 Italian towns it is “advising citizens not to travel to”.

4. #TRADE TALKS: Battle lines have been drawn as UK and EU ministers prepare to sign-off on their Brexit negotiation red lines this morning.

5. #KEELIN SHANLEY: A tribute was paid to broadcaster and journalist Keelin Shanley at an event to raise awareness for rare diseases at the Mansion House in Dublin yesterday.

6. #COURTS: A Co Clare teenager has told a court that she wants justice for the sexual abuse perpetrated on her by a “vile creature” when she was 12 years old.

7. #HARVEY WEINSTEIN: The disgraced Hollywood producer was taken to hospital in New York suffering from chest pains yesterday, hours after he was found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

8. #WRAP UP: A Status Yellow snow-ice warning for the entire country has come into effect and will remain in place until 9am tomorrow morning.

