TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 74-year-old man was seriously assaulted at Station Road in Antrim yesterday evening.

It was reported shortly after 7.30pm, that the victim was approached by a male and female and punched to the head by the male, knocking him unconscious.

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment to serious head injuries following the incident and he remains in a critical condition.

A man (21) and a woman (25) were arrested a short time later are currently in custody.

Anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the incident or captured dash-cam or CCTV footage which could assist with police enquiries is asked to contact detectives in Antrim on 101, quoting reference 1413 02/11/24.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org