A KNOWN SPREADER of fabricated news stories has claimed that 14 nations signed a World Economic Forum treaty to ban natural conception.

But there is no evidence to support this claim, and the creator of the story neither cited sources for the claim, nor provided any details.

Despite this, the claim has been re-shared on social media.

The World Economic Forum, or WEF, is a non-governmental organisation, primarily known for organising an annual meeting of powerful figures at Davos in Switzerland each January, which The Economist describes as “the ultimate A-list bash for plutocrats”.

Posts which shared the claim that 14 nations signed a WEF treaty to ban natural conception have been viewed more than 320,000 times on X, according to statistics on that site, while a single Instagram post on 29 March has been viewed more than 163,400 times.

Multiple other posts containing the claim on Facebook have also cumulatively been seen thousands of times, according to statistics from Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

The origin of the claim appears to be a video published on X and on Rumble, a video hosting platform that regularly features far-right misinformation and which also hosts Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform on its servers.

That video, titled 14 Nations Sign WEF Treaty to Ban Natural Conception in 2030, was created by The People’s Voice, a website that regularly shares misinformation and conspiracy theories. The Journal has previously debunked their stories, including ones saying that Covid vaccines are fatal; that the Irish government will arrest people who refuse vaccines; and one involving “HIV-infected Green Monkey DNA“.

The video was published on 14 March. It begins: “Fourteen nations, all penetrated by the World Economic Forum, just signed a treaty to decide who gets to reproduce by 2030 —their deadline to reshape humanity itself.

Advertisement

“This isn’t a drill — it’s the latest salvo in their war on humanity. A cabal of unelected technocrats…” The video goes on like this for about 18 minutes.

However, the video does not provide any sources, details, or evidence to support the central claim about banning natural conception. For example, it never says which 14 countries supposedly signed the treaty, what the supposed treaty says, or even what the treaty is called.

Instead, it veers from one unsupported conspiracy theory to another.

Over the course of the video, its host mentions China’s (now rescinded) one-child policy; depopulation; claims that mRNA vaccines rewrite people’s DNA or that the Covid-pandemic was a test; Satanism; techno-Communism; Bill Gates (a regular target of conspiracies); artificial wombs for sheep (which are real); and structures where human foetuses are grown in pods en masse (which are a filmmaker’s fictional concept).

All of this is delivered between in-video ads, delivered by the same host, for social media platforms, website servers, and a “two-minute trick” for beauty that, we’re told, wrinkle cream companies are afraid of.

Aside from the opening section mentioned above, there is no further mention of the supposed treaty for the rest of the video.

Nor can any other evidence or sources be found in repeated instances of the same claim on social media.

Instead, the claim of a treaty to ban natural conception appears to be the latest in a series of baseless claims, some of which have already been debunked, claiming that the WEF wants all humans to be lab-grown by 2030.

The WEF is a regular target for misinformation, including claims that it is part of a conspiracy to enslave or depopulate the world.

The Journal has previously debunked claims that the WEF said the age of consent should be lowered to 13; that it had faked climate change; that it has ordered governments to ration water; and that it was responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic.

for guides and toolkits Want to be your own fact-checker? Visit our brand-new FactCheck Knowledge Bank for guides and toolkits

The Journal’s FactCheck is a signatory to the International Fact-Checking Network’s Code of Principles. You can read it here. For information on how FactCheck works, what the verdicts mean, and how you can take part, check out our Reader’s Guide here. You can read about the team of editors and reporters who work on the factchecks here.