IT’S DAY TWO of counting election results to find out who will and won’t be making it in to the next Dáil.

So far, 41 TDs have made it over the line.

There are another 133 seats still in play.

We’ll be bringing you live updates throughout the day as counting resumes and more candidates are elected or eliminated.

Here we go again!

Let’s set the scene a little for today: Met Éireann is forecasting sunny spells with some showers moving eastwards across the country. It should be mild enough overall with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees and light to moderate southwest winds. When we left off our live updates last night around midnight, 31 seats had been filled. There was a rush of late-night elections since in the wee hours in a handful of constituencies, especially in Cork, bringing the number of taken seats up to 41. Here are the elections you missed overnight: Cork North-West Aindrias Moynihan (Fianna Fáil) elected on the sixth count

John Paul O’Shea (Fine Gael) elected on the sixth count

Michael Moynihan (Fianna Fáil) elected on the sixth count Cork South-West Michael Collins (Independent Ireland) elected on the eighth count

Holly Cairns (Social Democrats) elected on the tenth count

Christopher O’Sullivan (Fianna Fáil) elected on the eleventh count Donegal Pádraig Mac Lochlainn (Sinn Féin) on the second count Offaly Tony McCormack (Fianna Fáil) elected on the seventh count

John Clendennen (Fine Gael) elected on the seventh count Limerick County Niall Collins (Fianna Fáil) elected on the thirteenth count Good morning! Lauren Boland here with you again as we wait for counting to resume for a second day. Hopefully you got to bed early last night (I can promise you that lots of journalists didn’t).

