Our reporter Muiris Ó Cearbhaill has arrived at the RDS count centre and has this insightful analysis for us:

While all the attention has been on Dublin Central, one would almost forget that there are four other constituencies counting here in the RDS.

Counting has kicked off here in the last few moments, with seats likely to be filled left, right and centre throughout the day.

In Dublin South-Central, it is likely Sinn Féin will pick up another seat later today in this constituency.

No one has reached the quota after the fifth count. Staff will start at 10am to get started with distributing the transfers from independent Dolores Webster, who was eliminated last night.

Similarly, in Dublin Bay North, no one has yet to be elected but the Social Democrats’ Cian O’Callaghan had a good day yesterday after topping the poll on the first count.

As it stands, Fianna Fáil are in the mix to pick up a second seat – in the absence of Aodhán Ó Ríordáin of the Labour Party who resigned after being elected as an MEP in June. It is unlikely that Labour will hold the seat.

Elected councillor Deirdre Heaney, who is the leader of Fianna Fáil in Dublin City Council, is in the running to be elected to the fifth seat – 200 votes ahead of Fine Gael’s Aoibhinn Tormay.

There’s a lot of action expected in Dublin Bay South today.

By-election rivals James Geoghegan (FG) and Ivana Bacik (LAB) will be elected at some point today – meaning Fine Gael regains a seat and Labour retains a seat it pipped from Eoghan Murphy in 2021.

What gave way for this shake up? The Green Party’s wipe out. Experiences councillor Hazel Chu was eliminated last night, and her votes are set to be distributed.

At this point in the count in Dublin North-West in 2020, the race looked the exact same.

This time, however, the Social Democrats’ Rory Hearne is in the place of Róisín Shortall – and has done enough to retain the seat. Many candidates in this constituency saw Hearne’s candidacy as an opportunity, but he seems to have held the party support.