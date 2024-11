COUNTING IS GOING ahead at full steam in the constituency of Limerick City despite a mishap which resulted in candidate’s names not appearing in alphabetical order on some ballot papers.

Electoral law states that candidates must be listed in alphabetical order on the ballot paper.

However, Sinn Féin’s Maurice Quinlivan and Dean Quinn (The Irish People party) were incorrectly placed ahead of Willie O’Dea (FF) and Elisa O’Donovan (Social Democrats), on some ballot papers.

The issue was first reported by the Limerick Post newspaper.

Candidates in the constituency had also complained that polling cards did not reach some voter’s homes in some parts of the city.

A first official count is expected later this afternoon, with counting underway despite the issue.

However, candidates who may suspect that their finishing position was adversely impacted by the ballot paper error may be entitled to demand a re-vote, which could mean a prolonged delay in the result of the election.

Advertisement

Last night, incumbent Sinn Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan said the “whole election has been a fiasco” and described the ballot paper error as an “absolute scandal”.

Quinlivan had suggested there was a possibility of “the courts intervening” before the ballot boxes were opened, but this did not turn out to be the case and the ballots were opened at 9am as normal, with the returning officer satisfied that the count could proceed.

“We’ll have to wait and see what the outcome of any legal challenges are to this, if there are legal challenges to this,” he added.

While Quinlivan said he “is not minded to do any challenge”, he added that “a challenge might be made because it might suit us to have clarity”.

Fianna Fáil’s Willie O’Dea meanwhile said he was “stunned” by the error and labelled it a “disgrace”.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable and I will be demanding to know on Monday who drew up the ballot layout and how this happened,” said O’Dea.

Meanwhile, a final tally from Limerick City put Willie O’Dea on top by a considerable margin in the four-seater constituency.

He was followed by Fine Gael’s Kieran O’Donnell and Sinn Féin’s Maurice Quinlivan.

A considerable number of votes behind these three, there is a real battle for the fourth seat, with Elisa O’Donovan (Soc Dems) Maria Byrne (FG), Dee Ryan (FF), and Conor Sheehan (Labour) all on 7%.