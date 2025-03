THE BODY RESPONSIBLE for Ireland’s electoral system is seeking the public’s views on the future of election posters.

The Electoral Commission is seeking submissions on the matter and may make recommendations to Government based on the feedback it receives.

A spokesperson for the Electoral Commission noted that election and referendum posters are currently a “key feature” of Ireland’s democratic landscape.

It was remarked that posters raise awareness that a vote is about to take place and provide visual clues to voters as to who they will see on the ballot paper.

However, a spokesperson for the Commission acknowledged that there are critics of election posters who call for a reduction or changes in their use.

The spokesperson added that some critics are seeking for the election posters to be “eliminated entirely” due to environmental impacts, visual pollution and safety concerns.

The Commission today launched its public consultation process seeking views from the public on the use of posters and it will be supported by an external research team.

The research is being undertaken as part of the Electoral Commission’s 2024-2026 research programme, which seeks to “enhance all aspects of Ireland’s electoral system”.

“For decades the use of posters during Irish election and referendum campaigns has been the topic of debate in communities, between political scientists, in the media and amongst the wider public,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that the research will also look at rules and practices around postering in other countries.

In particular, the research will examine the role of posters as a political communication tool in election campaigns in Ireland and elsewhere, compared to other methods of political communication, both traditional and online,

It will also examine the impact of posters on political engagement and electoral awareness, including among people who the Commission fear may be “marginalised from the political process”.

The research will also look at the environmental and safety impacts of posters.

The deadline for submissions to the Electoral Postering Consultation is 5pm on Friday, 9 May.

People make submissions through the Commission’s website, by email – at research@electoralcommission.ie – or by post to: Poster Consultation, An Coimisiún Toghcháin, Dublin Castle, Dublin 2, D02X8X8.