People seeking last-minute Electric Picnic tickets warned to be wary of scams

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PEOPLE LOOKING TO score last-minute tickets to Electric Picnic have been urged to remain vigilant for scams.
Scams are not limited to fake websites or online marketplaces, but can also be advertised on various forms of social media – including from personal accounts of people you know to be real.
Bank of Ireland also warned people searching for accommodation to be careful, saying that fraudsters are likely to target people searching for scarce tickets and accommodation options in the lead-up to the festival.
Electric Picnic will take place in Stradbally in Co Laois from 28 to 30 August. Over 80,000 people will attend the sold-out festival.
Bank of Ireland said people should protect themselves by using official resale or ticket transfer platforms.
It strongly advised against making purchases through social media or private messaging apps. Last year, a high-profile scam run on social media saw a woman amass a six-figure sum after falsely claiming to have tickets for sale for the festival.
There has been a 28% rise in purchase scams reported to the bank in the first half of 2026 compared to the same period last year.
Bank of Ireland advised people seeking to purchase resell tickets to look out for the following:
If you think you’ve been targeted in a scam, contact your bank immediately. The sooner you do so the higher the likelihood the bank can potentially recover any funds.
Bank of Ireland’s head of fraud protection Nicola Sadlier said potential purchasers should be wary of deals that “seem too good to be true”.
“Stop, think and check before making a payment, this can help protect both your money and your festival plans,” she added.
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