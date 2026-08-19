River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) and Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman)
show quizness

Quiz: How much do you know about Slow Horses?

Put your knowledge to the test in this week’s Best of the Box quiz.
12.46pm, 19 Aug 2026
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IT’S LESS THAN a month until the next series of Slow Horses reaches our screens on Apple TV on 16 September. Colour us excited.

But it’s also worth noting that Christopher Chung, who plays Roddy Ho in the series, is currently starring in a Netflix show called My Brilliant Career, which dropped last week. (We’ve got a Best of the Box guide to the show here.)

So how about putting your knowledge of Slow Horses to the test to celebrate both of these things?

Slow_Horses_Photo_060301 A new character played by Lenny Rush and Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung)

Let's start with an easy one. What is the Slow Horses' office called?
Slow House
Slough House

Spy House
Who is the author behind the Slow Horses books that the show is based on?
Mick Herron
David Swan

Donny Pigeon
In the original Slow Horses novels, what actor does the author say the character Jackson Lamb looks like?
Timothy Spall
Tom Cruise

Gary Oldman
Why is the character River Cartwright forced to become a Slow Horse?
He takes part in a field exercise that leads to a woman being accidentally shot
He insulted Diana Taverner in MI5

He misidentified a target during a training exercise
The character Min Harper was sent to join the Slow Horses because of an incident that was similar to something that an MI5 agent did in real life. What was that incident?
The person left a briefcase full of classified documents on a train
The person left a USB stick with top-secret files on it plugged into a computer at an internet cafe

The person revealed on a date that they were in MI5
Who performs the Slow Horses theme tune?
Neil Young
Jimmy Page

Mick Jagger
Who are 'The Dogs'?
MI5's internal security and investigation unit
Diana Taverner's personal security

Berlin-based intelligence spying on the Slow Horses
What is River Cartwright's grandfather's name?
Samuel
Harold

David
The Slow Horses' office in London is located right opposite which famous London landmark?
The Barbican
Buckingham Palace

The British Library
Catherine Standish had a very close relationship with her former boss. What was his name?
Malcom McDowell
Charles Partner

Tony Mendez
What did the Slow Horses character Marcus keep locked in the boot of his car?
A grenade
Fake passports

Two submachine guns
What is 'Spooks Zoo'?
The MI5 offices
Berlin

Regent's Park
Which Irish actress plays security head Emma Flyte?
Ruth Bradley
Saoirse Ronan

Nora-Jane Noone
What's the name of the far-right group who kidnap a student in season one?
Sons of Albion
Riders of Justice

Freedom Fighters
At the end of season 5 (the most recent season), a shot of what part of Jackson Lamb's body confirmed he had been tortured?
His back
His stomach

His foot
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Spy
Is there anything you don't know about Slow Horses?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Almost there
You know quite a bit about Slow Horses... but not everything
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Slough House
Back to Slough House for you!
Share your result:

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