Quiz: How much do you know about Slow Horses?

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IT’S LESS THAN a month until the next series of Slow Horses reaches our screens on Apple TV on 16 September. Colour us excited.
But it’s also worth noting that Christopher Chung, who plays Roddy Ho in the series, is currently starring in a Netflix show called My Brilliant Career, which dropped last week. (We’ve got a Best of the Box guide to the show here.)
So how about putting your knowledge of Slow Horses to the test to celebrate both of these things?
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