Man (70s) dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Meath

A MAN IN his 70s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Meath.

The fatal collision happened shortly after 10.40am on Tuesday on the N51, Janeville, Slane, Co Meath.

The male driver in his 70s was treated at the scene and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, where he later died from the injuries he sustained in the collision.

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The road was closed for a period and has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the N51 near Janeville, Slane, Co. Meath on Tuesday 18 August between 10.15am and 10.45am are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan garda station on (046) 907 9930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.