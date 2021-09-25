#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Saturday 25 September 2021
Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about electricity?

Buzzzz.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 25 Sep 2021, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 10,803 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5553485

WITH COVID RESTRICTIONS easing off we didn’t have enough on our plate, so an energy crisis has come along.

While it looks like blackouts are less likely to be a feature of our winter, it’s almost certain that we’ll have higher energy costs.

And, on top of it all, this weekend is when the rescheduled Electric Picnic was due to go ahead.

Let’s test your knowledge of that all-important physical phenomena.

Who invented electricity?
Shutterstock
Benjamin Franklin
Thomas Edison

Michael Faraday
Either no one or a god of some description, depending on your own personal belief
Are electric eels real or just a myth?
Shutterstock
Real
Myth
When did Dylan go electric?
Wikimedia
1955
1965

1975
1980
How many gigawatts of electricity did the DeLorean time machine in Back To The Future require?
Wikimedia
Technically none as flux capacitors do not require an external power source
1.21GW

0.1GW, so really 1000MW
"At most" 100GW
What did Eddy Grant propose we do once we rock down to Electric Avenue?
Find a lighter
Be for hire

Take it higher
Kiss
What unit is used to measure electrical current?
Shutterstock
Ampere
Volt

Ohm
Watts
Why did Benjamin Franklin allegedly (it's not clear if he himself performed the experiment) fly a kite with a key attached to the end of its string?
Wikimedia
To investigate if lightning storms were electrical in nature
For a dare (but he later realised it had scientific potential as an experiment)

To investigate if it could be used as a more humane method of execution
He thought it would be funny (it wasn't)
The very first Electric Picnic was a one-day festival held in 2004. Who headlined?
RollingNews.ie
Arcade Fire
2ManyDJs

Franz Ferinand
Scissor Sisters
What is used to generate the majority of Ireland's electricity?
Shutterstock
Renewables
Gas

Peat
Begrudgery
Which of these locations is NOT mentioned as where a fire is in Electric Six's High Voltage?
The bedroom
Gates of Hell

Taco Bell
The disco
When was the Rural Electric Scheme rolled out in Ireland?
Shutterstock
1931
1946

1966
2019
Who invented the electric light?
Wikimedia
Thomas Edison
Wikimedia
Nikola Tesla

Wikimedia
Alexander Graham Bell
Wikimedia
Humphry Davy
What is Catatumbo lightning?
Shutterstock
A type of lightning that occurs in completely dry, cloudless conditions.
Lightning that fizzles out before it hits the ground.

A phenomenon that causes frequent, intense lightning storms on most nights of the year in one particular part of Venezuela.
All lightning is technically Catatumbo lightning.
When was Poolbeg Generation Station decommissioned?
Shutterstock
2010
1999

1989
It's still in use today
Does it hurt your head a little to think about electricity and... you know, what even is it? And how we've built a society around this almost intangible element that we figured out how to extract from rocks and or even just the wind?
Yes
No

Stop
I really couldn't care less

I can't really think about that right now
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You're an electric eel
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You're an electric ray
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You're an electric catfish
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are an electric stargazer fish
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You are MGMT's 2008 single Electric Feel
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie