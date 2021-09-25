Quiz: How much do you know about electricity?

WITH COVID RESTRICTIONS easing off we didn’t have enough on our plate, so an energy crisis has come along.

While it looks like blackouts are less likely to be a feature of our winter, it’s almost certain that we’ll have higher energy costs.

And, on top of it all, this weekend is when the rescheduled Electric Picnic was due to go ahead.

Let’s test your knowledge of that all-important physical phenomena.

Who invented electricity? Shutterstock Benjamin Franklin Thomas Edison

Michael Faraday Either no one or a god of some description, depending on your own personal belief Are electric eels real or just a myth? Shutterstock Real Myth When did Dylan go electric? Wikimedia 1955 1965

1975 1980 How many gigawatts of electricity did the DeLorean time machine in Back To The Future require? Wikimedia Technically none as flux capacitors do not require an external power source 1.21GW

0.1GW, so really 1000MW "At most" 100GW What did Eddy Grant propose we do once we rock down to Electric Avenue? Find a lighter Be for hire

Take it higher Kiss What unit is used to measure electrical current? Shutterstock Ampere Volt

Ohm Watts Why did Benjamin Franklin allegedly (it's not clear if he himself performed the experiment) fly a kite with a key attached to the end of its string? Wikimedia To investigate if lightning storms were electrical in nature For a dare (but he later realised it had scientific potential as an experiment)

To investigate if it could be used as a more humane method of execution He thought it would be funny (it wasn't) The very first Electric Picnic was a one-day festival held in 2004. Who headlined? RollingNews.ie Arcade Fire 2ManyDJs

Franz Ferinand Scissor Sisters What is used to generate the majority of Ireland's electricity? Shutterstock Renewables Gas

Peat Begrudgery Which of these locations is NOT mentioned as where a fire is in Electric Six's High Voltage? The bedroom Gates of Hell

Taco Bell The disco When was the Rural Electric Scheme rolled out in Ireland? Shutterstock 1931 1946

1966 2019 Who invented the electric light? Wikimedia Thomas Edison Wikimedia Nikola Tesla

Wikimedia Alexander Graham Bell Wikimedia Humphry Davy What is Catatumbo lightning? Shutterstock A type of lightning that occurs in completely dry, cloudless conditions. Lightning that fizzles out before it hits the ground.

A phenomenon that causes frequent, intense lightning storms on most nights of the year in one particular part of Venezuela. All lightning is technically Catatumbo lightning. When was Poolbeg Generation Station decommissioned? Shutterstock 2010 1999

1989 It's still in use today Does it hurt your head a little to think about electricity and... you know, what even is it? And how we've built a society around this almost intangible element that we figured out how to extract from rocks and or even just the wind? Yes No

Stop I really couldn't care less

