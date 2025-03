ELON MUSK, THE owner of X, has said the site has been the target of a “massive cyberattack”.

It comes as many users found the app and website aren’t loading, or are extremely sluggish.

In a post to X, Musk said: “There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X.”

“We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved.”

He did not indicate when the problems might be resolved.