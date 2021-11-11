#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 11 November 2021
Advertisement

EMA approves two new antibody treatments to stop Covid-19 patients developing symptoms

The move adds to the European Union’s toolbox of drugs.

By AFP Thursday 11 Nov 2021, 6:25 PM
21 minutes ago 992 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5598922
Image: Shutterstock/LightField Studios
Image: Shutterstock/LightField Studios

THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES Agency (EMA) has approved two Covid-19 antibody treatments, in its first approvals of the groundbreaking therapies that help stop infected people developing symptoms of the disease.

Ronapreve, made by Swiss pharma giant Roche with US biotech firm Regeneron, and Regkirona, developed by South Korea’s Celltrion, got the green light from the EU’s medicines watchdog.

The move adds to the European Union’s toolbox of drugs as it fights coronavirus infection rates that are rising to record levels in some countries.

“Ronapreve and Regkirona are the first monoclonal antibody medicines to receive a positive opinion… for Covid-19,” the Amsterdam-based EMA said in a statement.

EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said the approval of the two drugs was an “important step” against the disease, with the bloc’s response so far relying on four vaccines.

“With Covid-19 infections on the rise in almost all member states, it is reassuring to see many promising treatments in development as part of our Covid-19 therapeutics strategy,” she said in a statement.

“Today we take an important step forward towards our goal of authorising up to five new treatments in the EU by the end of the year.”

EU states could already call on a contract for 55,000 treatments of Ronapreve, she said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Lab-produced monoclonal antibodies are Y-shaped proteins that bind to the spikes that dot the surface of the coronavirus, stopping the pathogen from invading human cells.

Vaccines train immune systems to produce such antibodies too.

But some people including the elderly and immunocompromised do not respond well to vaccines, and such groups stand to benefit the most from “passive vaccination” where the antibodies are delivered directly.

© AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie