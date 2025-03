MEETINGS ON TRADE and some of Ulster’s historical links with the US have been on the agenda of Northern Ireland deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly this week, after she travelled to Washington in the absence of Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill.

Northern Ireland first minister O’Neill did travel to North Carolina for a meeting alongside Little-Pengelly – a Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) member of Stormont – and the state’s leadership this week but is not going to Washington.

Speaking about the decision not to travel previously, O’Neill said the “fundamental difference” this year is that she believes “the US administration has now moved away from what was a united, two-state solution” for Palestine and Israel.

This was due to the Trump administration’s new Gaza policy seeking to “move towards the mass expulsion of the Palestinian people,” O’Neill explained last month.

However, the Sinn Féin vice-president did say she was “comfortable with the fact” that Little-Pengelly will travel to be part of the White House reception and various other events this year.

Little-Pengelly has been busy posting about the visit, which has included a trip into the historic Smithsonian museums.

Kicking off a busy schedule in Washington DC with a morning drop-in to the QUB collaboration with the wonderful @smithsonian Museums, with Minister Lyons leading the charge for Northern Ireland on this focus on culture and our rich heritage and expertise. @niexecutive



Pictured… pic.twitter.com/VNxTKtg1qR — Emma Little-Pengelly BL (@little_pengelly) March 11, 2025

Little-Pengelly noted that that the 250th anniversary of the signing of the US Declaration of Independence would be marked next year, which she believes raises another opportunity to raise the links

“Many from what is now Northern Ireland were the founding fathers of the United States. The potential to use our shared heritage and history as a way of promoting Northern Ireland is significant,” the Lagan Valley MLA added.

Historical connections

The signatories of the 1776 document included a number of Ulster Scot Presbyterians who were part of the struggle to help the American states to resist their status as a colony under British rule.

George Taylor, born in Co Antrim, and Matthew Thornton, who was born in the Bann Valley along the county boundary of Antrim and Derry before he emigrated to America.

James Smith, who is recorded as having been born in Ulster, emigrated to America as a boy around 1719 and became a congressman for Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Two other signatories were the sons of Ulster immigrants: Thomas McKean, whose father was from the Ballymoney area of Co Antrim; and Edward Rutledge, whose father was from Co Tyrone.

John Hancock – the most well known of the signatories, thanks to his stylish signature – is also believed to have had Co Down ancestors.

Little-Pengelly said she and the Stormont Communities Minister Gordon Lyons will be “seeking to harness” those opportunities during their engagements in the US.

the Ulster American Folk Park in Co Tyrone is to receive a £750,000 funding boost as part of a drive to increase cultural and heritage links with the US.

The announcement was made by Lyons during a visit to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.

The museum tells the story of the emigration of people from Ulster to North America in the 18th and 19th centuries.

“Our connections make Northern Ireland a deeply resonant tourist destination for many Americans wishing to learn more about their Ulster Scots roots,” Lyons said.

Little-Pengelly also praised the appointment of Peter Mandelson as the UK Ambassador to the US as a “huge opportunity for Northern Ireland”, following their meeting at the British Embassy in Washington, DC yesterday.

Mandelson previously served as the UK’s Secretary of State to NI – during Tony Blair’s time leading the UK government – and was credited as having a “detailed knowledge and understanding” of the region.

“This provides a huge opportunity to have a real champion in Washington who will promote Northern Ireland as the UK Ambassador,” Little-Pengelly said.

Tariffs, the promotion of trade and the importance of strengthening the economic and cultural ties between the North and the US were the main issues discussed, according to Little-Pengelly.

Speaking after the meeting, Little-Pengelly said his previous work as Northern Ireland Secretary provided a chance for the ambassador to be a “real champion” for the region.

With reporting by PA