Ballyhaunis GAA pays tribute to 'wonderful young boy' who died in crash on way home from training

BALLYHAUNIS GAA HAS paid an emotional tribute to Eoin Doyle, the young boy killed after a train and a car collided at a level crossing in Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, on Thursday night.

The club also offered its condolences to his family, including his parents, step-brother and twin sister.

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Shortly after 8.45pm, gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident at a user-operated level crossing in Kiltybo, near Ballyhaunis. The 12-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It emerged today that he had been travelling home from GAA training with his dad when the tragedy unfolded. His father was brought to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our young club member,” the club said on its Facebook and Instagram accounts, alongside a picture.

“Eoin was a much-loved member of our underage teams, a talented young footballer and, above all, a wonderful young boy who was a great friend and teammate to so many within our club,” the post continued. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Eoin’s parents, Declan and Elaine, his twin sister Saoirse, his step-brother Conor, his grandparents Pat and Marguerite Doyle and Ger and Mary Corcoran, his uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends, and all those who knew and loved him.

“We are also thinking especially of Eoin’s teammates, coaches and friends within the club at this incredibly difficult time. Eoin will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by everyone at Ballyhaunis GAA.”