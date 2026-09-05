Ballyhaunis GAA pays tribute to 'wonderful young boy' who died in crash on way home from training

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BALLYHAUNIS GAA HAS paid an emotional tribute to Eoin Doyle, the young boy killed after a train and a car collided at a level crossing in Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, on Thursday night.
The club also offered its condolences to his family, including his parents, step-brother and twin sister.
Shortly after 8.45pm, gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident at a user-operated level crossing in Kiltybo, near Ballyhaunis. The 12-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
It emerged today that he had been travelling home from GAA training with his dad when the tragedy unfolded. His father was brought to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our young club member,” the club said on its Facebook and Instagram accounts, alongside a picture.
“Eoin was a much-loved member of our underage teams, a talented young footballer and, above all, a wonderful young boy who was a great friend and teammate to so many within our club,” the post continued.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Eoin’s parents, Declan and Elaine, his twin sister Saoirse, his step-brother Conor, his grandparents Pat and Marguerite Doyle and Ger and Mary Corcoran, his uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends, and all those who knew and loved him.
“We are also thinking especially of Eoin’s teammates, coaches and friends within the club at this incredibly difficult time. Eoin will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by everyone at Ballyhaunis GAA.”
The club, where All-Ireland winning Mayo senior football team captain Jack Coyne also plays, had earlier announced that “all activities, training and matches are suspended until further notice as our members come to terms with the tragic loss of life”.
A Book of Condolence for Eoin will open in the clubhouse from 12pm Saturday. Funeral details have also been made public. Eoin will repose at Donnellan’s Funeral Home on Monday evening, with Mass in St Patrick’s Church in Cloonfad on Tuesday at noon ahead of burial in Ballyhaunis Cemetery.
Local Fine Gael councillor Alma Gallagher told The Journal that the Doyles are a very well-known family in the area and that the community of Ballyhaunis was “united in grief”.
She said the family is “at the heart” of the club and expressed her condolences to the boy’s family and neighbours.
Local parish priest Father Stephen Farragher told RTÉ’s News at One that the boy was coming back from training when the crash occurred.
Shane Morgan, principal of Cloonfad National School where Eoin was a pupil, said the community was “heartbroken by the tragic passing” of the 6th class student.
“Eoin was a friendly and kind child,” he wrote on the school’s social media pages.
“He was a talented artist and athlete, who loved music and a smile was never far from his face. Eoin will be dearly missed by his friends, and all the pupils and staff of Cloonfad NS. Eoin’s family, neighbours and the community at large are in our thoughts and prayers. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. May Eoin rest in peace.”
In a statement on Friday morning, Irish Rail expressed its “deepest sympathies to the family of the young boy who tragically lost his life”.
Irish Rail said the 6.05pm Heuston to Westport service struck a car in which the boy was travelling at XM160 level crossing at Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo.
Irish Rail also thanked the emergency services “for the professionalism and care shown to those involved”.
A spokesperson added that Irish Rail “immediately commenced a full investigation into the incident and has advised the relevant authorities”.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.
Road users and pedestrians with camera footage, including dash-cam, who were in the area of Kiltybo, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, between 8.15pm and 9.15pm on Thursday are asked to make this footage available.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina garda station on (096) 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
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