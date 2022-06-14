MEPs signal discontent at proposal to label gas and nuclear as 'sustainable' energy sources

TWO EU COMMITTEES have objected to a contentious proposal to label gas and nuclear power as sustainable energy sources, casting further doubt over whether it will be adopted.

Under a list that classifies economic activities as environmentally sustainable called the taxonomy, nuclear power and natural gas could be classified as green energy sources for investors if a European Commission proposal is approved.

The proposal, led by Commissioner Mairéad McGuiness, has been criticised by several anti-nuclear countries and by climate activists who argue that the move would be an act of ‘greenwashing’, though proponents argue that gas and nuclear should be used in the shift away from fuels like coal and oil.

Advertisement

Ahead of a vote among all MEPs in the European Parliament next month, the EU’s environment and economic committees held a joint meeting today on the proposal.

The committees passed an objection to the proposal with 76 in favour, 62 against, and four abstentions.

Green MEP Grace O’Sullivan, who voted for the objection, said the proposal would divert funding away from ‘truly green’ investments such as renewable energy projects.

She said she was disappointed that some other Irish MEPs who had a vote on the committees, including Fine Gael’s Frances Fitzgerald and Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher, voted in favour of including gas and nuclear in the taxonomy.

On social media, Kelleher said he was disappointed by the result and that nuclear “needs to be part of the EU’s energy future”.

Related Read At least five Irish MEPs to oppose contentious 'green' label for gas and nuclear power

The resolution that the MEPs adopted outlines that they consider the Commission’s proposal to not respect the EU’s criteria for environmentally sustainable economic activities.

It also requests that any new or amended pieces of relevant legislation go through a public consultation and impact assessments.

The taxonomy does not require investors to invest solely in specific economic activities, but provides a framework with details that are meant to guide how to make sustainable investment choices.

In January, The Journal asked Irish MEPs their position on the plan. Several left-wing MEPs said they would oppose the plan if it comes to a vote, Fianna Fáil’s Kelleher confirmed he intended to support it, and others said they needed more time to scrutinise it before making a decision.

The European Parliament’s 705 MEPs will be asked to vote on the proposal at a session in Strasbourg next month.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Irish MEP Ciarán Cuffe said in a statement that “today’s news is good for climate, but it is not yet clear whether the full parliament will endorse today’s Committee vote next month”.

“I am calling on Irish MEPs to reject the taxonomy proposal next month and ensure that action to tackle the climate crisis continues.”

Sinn Féin’s Chris MacManus and Independent Mick Wallace have also welcomed the two committees’ decision today.